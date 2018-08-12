Ita and Tom-Jimmi Campkin

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

The town surrounds the hill like a doughnut, and we are the hole. We lay side by side, staring at clouds like nature’s Rorschach. Here are warriors with spears and here are fucked up dolphins with five tails. There is a strand of DNA being broken apart with pliers and there is a dick with three balls. Three balls. She observes it dispassionately and says, dryly; enough to give anyone a stomach ache. Then she claps her hands a few times and shakes her head.

We endure below the waterline with the scum and the fools, but on this hill we can exist, and stroke the feet of angels. She tells me to splay my fingers out wide and to comb them through the clouds, to feel divinity in the webs. I half-heartedly swat at thin air and she stubs a cigarette out onto the back of my hand. Raising…