My Heart Breaking Tomorrow

The Lithium Chronicles

Today my lips are chapped

from all of the kisses I have

given away, and I can already

feel my heart breaking

again tomorrow.

I have set my soul to repeat

every yesterday when

the vision I held of myself

was still as clear and half

as clean as the hope

I watched you bury

in the earth that smelled

faintly as fresh as my mother

when she used to tell me

how much she loved me

as she scrubbed my hair.

We would laugh when

the strands found their way

beneath her nails

and see-sawed the day away

and her hands clean again.

I smiled when I watched her

pound our garden and her love

into dinner with hands cleaner

than they had any right to be,

and here I am now, pounding love

into supper and scratching

desolate grounds open,

and I watch you bury the leftovers

while…