My Heart Breaking Tomorrow

Poetic goodness from Nicole Lyons/The Lithium Chronicles.
Today my lips are chapped
from all of the kisses I have
given away, and I can already
feel my heart breaking
again tomorrow.
I have set my soul to repeat
every yesterday when
the vision I held of myself
was still as clear and half
as clean as the hope
I watched you bury
in the earth that smelled
faintly as fresh as my mother
when she used to tell me
how much she loved me
as she scrubbed my hair.
We would laugh when
the strands found their way
beneath her nails
and see-sawed the day away
and her hands clean again.
I smiled when I watched her
pound our garden and her love
into dinner with hands cleaner
than they had any right to be,
and here I am now, pounding love
into supper and scratching
desolate grounds open,
and I watch you bury the leftovers
while…
