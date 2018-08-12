Now Available on Sudden Denouement’s Etsy Site

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Signed copies of Rachel Finch’s stunning book of poetry, A Sparrow Stirs its Wings, are available for sale at the Sudden Denouement Etsy Shop. Copies will be shipped worldwide from the United Kingdom.

You can also purchase signed copies of Christine E. Ray’s powerful poetry collection, Composition of a Woman, at the SD Etsy Shop. Copies will be shipped worldwide from the greater Philadelphia-area, USA.

Drink your coffee or tea with attitude using a Sudden Denouement mug! Shipped from Houston, Texas