Now Available on Sudden Denouement’s Etsy Site

Poetry Leave a comment

Signed copies of Composition of a Woman are available through the Sudden Denouement Etsy Store

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Signed copies of Rachel Finch’s stunning book of poetry, A Sparrow Stirs its Wings, are available for sale at the Sudden Denouement Etsy Shop.  Copies will be shipped worldwide from the United Kingdom.

38127529_1050434038466059_6072730289325473792_n

You can also purchase signed copies of Christine E. Ray’s powerful poetry collection, Composition of a Woman, at the SD Etsy Shop.  Copies will be shipped worldwide from the greater Philadelphia-area, USA.

Drink your coffee or tea with attitude using a Sudden Denouement mug!  Shipped from Houston, Texas

View original post

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s