She was a bird – Kristiana Reed

Kristiana Reed on Whisper and the Roar
In a few years time
I hope we’ll see each other again.
We’ll be in different clothes
with difference faces and partners
who aren’t you or I.
I will smile because
I’ve always been gracious
and I’ve been waiting for this.
You’ll smile too
but it will be weaker, pained,
stretched like papier-mache.
And I hope when your new wife asks
what happened between us,
you’ll say:
‘She was a bird
and I was a cage
of black bars rattling
with rage,
never unlocked
yet with the power to pluck
each feather from her wings.
She had always deserved to fly,
you could see it in her eyes;
small, beady and watchful
but if she ever stepped too close
to the edge
I would give her a mouthful,
of steel, rust and dust.
I wasn’t good enough
so I forced her to believe
it was her;
her fire, her salt,
View original post 159 more words