Discover Sunday: Where Beauty Resides/David Redpath

The bells of liberty

by your stockings rung

The deepest restraints

in my hands … undone

Like a flake of snow

your sacrament melting

upon my thirsting tongue

Quenched in the ocean

of love’s perfection

Down on bended knees

lost in the squeeze

of your wholly communion

To ride the high tide

of hard won freedom

Yet, I’m a captive slave

to your will being done

Your angels singing

a silent prayer

that rents the air

A rosebud opening

to the dawn

of a new morning

The Sun reborn

arising from darkness

The sweetest caress

A portrait in the painting

upon a canvas of wonder

The joining in oneness

The joy outstretching

to your throne of happiness

Fingers and toes

like tender tendrils

of a celestial ebb and flow

Above and below

ecstasy in the throes

My letter of love sent

The walls of containment

imploded and spent

upon your…