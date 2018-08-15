Eve – Kristiana Reed

Kristiana Reed on Whisper and the Roar
From the moment she drew
Adam’s breath
she knew the ribs
beneath her breasts
were stolen.
The bones from which
she grew
were not hers to keep.
Her hands, man’s vessels
to hold their heartache,
massage egos
and cradle their droopy
eyed future.
Her feet, aching
to march not pace
to the sound of man’s
heartbeat and rage.
Her knees, finished
with praying to a God
who disowned her,
tired of kneeling
before men
who tell her
this was her purpose
from birth.
With the passing of years,
each bone would be retrieved,
polished and stored
in a museum,
next to the pedestals
men had placed her upon.
All that remained hers
was her spirit,
which departed
back into her mother’s hearth
of soil and roots
to birth new women
whose bodies are their own;
to walk freely
on this Eve given Earth.