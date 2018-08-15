When Speaking to a Unicorn- Kindra M. Austin and Stephen Fuller

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Once upon a time,

I asked a unicorn to dance

Seemed lonely in the field

Eating rainbow spelt

And candied corn

A whisper snuck into my ear,

A wistful breeze

Had been searching

Ever since the sun

Began to shine,

A rogue child

Have courage child,

Walk up to her

Don’t ask about the horn,

Not yet, she knows you know,

She wants to be seen a part

The sweet beast, bastardized by

Fictions fashioned by man,

Is sensitive to ill-hearted hearts;

No discernment is greater than that of

Unicorn

Approach with trueness, and no

Regard for self;

Be a leaf carried on the breeze,

Or a ray of sunlight breaking through the

Oak trees

Speak to her with kaleidoscopic words

Run up the hill

Osculate me

Yearning to

Glow like a

Beacon

Inviting my

Valiance

She sees you

Like light in night

She hears you

A song for the…