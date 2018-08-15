When Speaking to a Unicorn- Kindra M. Austin and Stephen Fuller

Even unicorns and rainbows can be badass on Sudden Denouement!
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Once upon a time,
I asked a unicorn to dance
Seemed lonely in the field
Eating rainbow spelt
And candied corn
A whisper snuck into my ear,
A wistful breeze
Had been searching
Ever since the sun
Began to shine,
A rogue child
Have courage child,
Walk up to her
Don’t ask about the horn,
Not yet, she knows you know,
She wants to be seen a part
The sweet beast, bastardized by
Fictions fashioned by man,
Is sensitive to ill-hearted hearts;
No discernment is greater than that of
Unicorn
Approach with trueness, and no
Regard for self;
Be a leaf carried on the breeze,
Or a ray of sunlight breaking through the
Oak trees
Speak to her with kaleidoscopic words
Run up the hill
Osculate me
Yearning to
Glow like a
Beacon
Inviting my
Valiance
She sees you
Like light in night
She hears you
A song for the…
