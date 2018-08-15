Words

oh yes I can whip the words
bring them to their knees
crack the cat ‘o nine tails
across syllables, diseased
observe the line break
conjugate, then subjugate
.
submerge them under bobbing apples
will they float as oily residue?
or settle into the murk where they belong
leaden lyrics of a funereal song
.
so swirl dust whispers in an airless room
letters catching the crack of light
then rest with mold on parchment tomb
lost of worth…
a translational plight
such volatile vapors
vexed by night
.
when words are shreds , untrue,obtuse
prepare the gallows

unfurl the noose

