The Wandering Armadillo

oh yes I can whip the words

bring them to their knees

crack the cat ‘o nine tails

across syllables, diseased

observe the line break

conjugate, then subjugate

.

submerge them under bobbing apples

will they float as oily residue?

or settle into the murk where they belong

leaden lyrics of a funereal song

.

so swirl dust whispers in an airless room

letters catching the crack of light

then rest with mold on parchment tomb

lost of worth…

a translational plight

such volatile vapors

vexed by night

.

when words are shreds , untrue,obtuse

prepare the gallows

unfurl the noose