Let’s Make a Deal- Christine E. Ray

Poetry Leave a comment

My latest piece on Blood Into Ink

Blood Into Ink

Polarities

I edge further
and further
from the known
the familiar
shutting some doors firmly
behind me
with a sigh of resignation
while others
I ease quietly closed
hesitant to reawaken
my past
I look for a yellow brick road
or neon footprints
to guide my steps
but the faint sets of tracks
are colorful chaos
blurring each other’s
boundaries
into a chalky rainbow
as they criss-cross
and meander ahead
do I choose
curtain number one?
door number three?
or that unopened box
that my eyes
pretend not to see
the one that covers my back
in cold clammy sweat
while I gulp down anxiety flavored
shots of cheap rum and coke
gagging on the sticky sweetness
leaving me queasy
nerves humming
indecisive
once more

Image courtesy of Pinterest

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

View original post

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s