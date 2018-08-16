tbt Sensory Integration

When I was a play therapist
I worked with several kids who had sensory integration issues
Some liked to sit under the table with their back or head against the wood
some liked to wear a backpack full of bean bags
some carried a weighted blanket or stuffed animal to make themselves feel grounded
When my brain goes haywire
I think I must have developed late-onset sensory integration disorder
The sun burns my eyes
the birds chirp their Spring songs much too loudly for me
My co-workers’ coffee, which I usually covet, overwhelms me with its roasted aromas wafting across the conference table
I admire the way that liberated warm weather dresses swing down Locust walk
rayon, silk, satin, linen drape beautifully
make their wearers walk with confidence
I like the feel of these exotic fabrics against my fingertips
but only seem able to tolerate utilitarian cotton knits
against my back
my stomach
thighs
My skin a raw exposed nerve
perceives these other fabrics like sandpaper
The acupuncturist palpates my numb right leg
looking for the best place to insert the hair thin needle
in hopes of returning sensation
to my errant limb
Her fingertip finds a meridian point
that is so excruciatingly painful
on the inside of my knee
I practically levitate off the table
She smiles broadly at me and announces, “We have a winner!”
Indeed
