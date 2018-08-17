18th August 2018 – Come Sit With Me – In the Go Dog Go Tree Top Café

Do you follow Go Dog Go Cafe? Our own Gina/Singledust beautifully explains why you should.

Go Dog Go Café

Come sit with me and let us chat a while. It’s been a hectic week at the café, let me tell you why.

When you step into a café what’s the first thing you do? Do you get your favourite brew? Or do you study the menu?

What’s on the menu at GDG?

  1. Promote Yourself Monday – party on a Monday!
  2. Tuesday Writing Prompt –    unleash your creativity
  3. Pay It Forward Thursday –    time for some love and kindness

We had a party on Monday, it was the best! It was Promote Yourself Monday (PYM) and everyone submits a link to their own writing. Follow the guidelines in the prompt. This week I am so blessed to make new connections with some really creative writers. But it was also good to see old friends post their wonderful writing.

Mandibelle, my beautiful friend and very talented…

