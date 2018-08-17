18th August 2018 – Come Sit With Me – In the Go Dog Go Tree Top Café

Do you follow Go Dog Go Cafe? Our own Gina/Singledust beautifully explains why you should.
image from google
Come sit with me and let us chat a while. It’s been a hectic week at the café, let me tell you why.
When you step into a café what’s the first thing you do? Do you get your favourite brew? Or do you study the menu?
What’s on the menu at GDG?
- Promote Yourself Monday – party on a Monday!
- Tuesday Writing Prompt – unleash your creativity
- Pay It Forward Thursday – time for some love and kindness
We had a party on Monday, it was the best! It was Promote Yourself Monday (PYM) and everyone submits a link to their own writing. Follow the guidelines in the prompt. This week I am so blessed to make new connections with some really creative writers. But it was also good to see old friends post their wonderful writing.
Mandibelle, my beautiful friend and very talented…
View original post 1,556 more words