Grief revealed by 1Wise-Woman
A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave
A parent perched upon
Each slouched shoulder
Hands hang useless at my side
Oxygen tubes wrap tight round my throat
Mentholatum, mothballs and melancholia
Mother may I
No, dad will hear
Shhhh don’t say a word
Or think a thing
About life or death
Or anything in between
Just tell me what’s for dinner
Chicken or beef
Because the sky is falling
And we don’t know what to eat
Still they wonder
What their little sugarplum
Is runnin from
Same ole thing
As everyone
Grief grins
You psychopath
Mad as fuck
Four
Three
Two
One
What’s done is done
Marooned in muck
Looking for light
Shrouded on the far side
Of fear
Live in here and now
They say
But all I can do is wait
For chains
Of days gone by
Decay the past away
Turn around
See tomorrow
Shrouded in sorrow
Enmeshed inertia
Till death do us part
