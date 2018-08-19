Penance- Kindra M. Austin and Sarah Doughty

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

I said I’d be your wings,

so you hired a flat-felled seamstress

who

topstitched me to your back.

Save me, you say

when jumping off bridges.

And this is my penance,

or hoping you would thrive —

not take risks with your life.

But yet, there you are,

jumping with blind faith

that I will keep you from

landing at Death’s door.

Literally.

I’m sorry, I say

when I realize I have failed you.

Stanzas 1&2 © Kindra M. Austin

Stanzas 3-5 © Sarah Doughty

Kindra M. Austin is an indie author

a founding member of Indie Blu(e), and a writer/managing editor at Sudden Denouement, Blood Into Ink, and Whisper and the Roar. A Sagittarius Valkyrie from the state of Michigan, she likes craft beer, and classic big block muscle cars.