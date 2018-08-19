Penance- Kindra M. Austin and Sarah Doughty

Beautiful duet from Kindra M. Austin and Sarah Doughty
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
I said I’d be your wings,
so you hired a flat-felled seamstress
who
topstitched me to your back.
Save me, you say
when jumping off bridges.
And this is my penance,
or hoping you would thrive —
not take risks with your life.
But yet, there you are,
jumping with blind faith
that I will keep you from
landing at Death’s door.
Literally.
I’m sorry, I say
when I realize I have failed you.
Stanzas 1&2 © Kindra M. Austin
Stanzas 3-5 © Sarah Doughty
Kindra M. Austin is an indie author (her books can be found here , a founding member of Indie Blu(e), and a writer/managing editor at Sudden Denouement, Blood Into Ink, and Whisper and the Roar. A Sagittarius Valkyrie from the state of Michigan, she likes craft beer, and classic big block muscle cars. You can find her filing through the souls of the slain at poems and…
View original post 60 more words