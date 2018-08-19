Weaving Manannan’s Mists- Allie Nelson & Jonathan O’Farrell

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

That secret language

can the speaking

no less writing of it

be upon us this day.

For we may set sail

for that furthest shore

the star that is by us

relative of myth and Manannan.

But first the stillness

that’s in it must you peer

and lips imbibe

his brew of mists weaved.

Seer hazel guarded source

will find you soonest

with heron and salmon,

brethren by sisteren.

All that you need

in the setting sail

of that intent

a blessing, trianaid.

Upon you the finding will be

a task, a guide, the words

writ legend as Oisin, Niamh

eternal releasing your mythic death.

As Sinann flows with the salmon of wisdom,

so too does Manannan ride the waves of wanderlust

searching farthest shores for sweet succour at

swan maiden’s breast and selkies’ moonlit whispers. There is a gate at the Isle of Avalonian apples Manannan makes a cider of…