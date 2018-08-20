Crow Black and Cardinal Red Kindra M. Austin & Matthew Eayre

Kindra M. Austin and Matthew Eayre sing a stunning duet on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Of explosive mourning is born the night
rising low in my rib cage
Obsidian heart cooling in its crate,
cold enough to freeze the devils in
hell
Usurp the king’s wings, crow black and cruel,
This is my coronation day
Raucous laughter celebrates the coming dawn
falling gently upon my brow
Scarlet song issuing from opened chest,
warm enough to thaw glaciers under oceans
Wrest away throne of bone, cardinal red and salacious,
This is my exaltation
I’ve got worms in my veins,
fertilizing melancholy
Holy blood boils
over
bone and sinew
See what love has left me
Rows of nightshade
line my grave as I burrow
homeward
guarding from paradise
my hands dig for solitude
All gone suddenly,
swallowed by big nothing,
they’re buried within the
layers of my skin—
the women I’d adored
like red soaked wool itching my soul,
maddened
My attention brings pain, my adoration
sorrowful…
