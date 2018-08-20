Crow Black and Cardinal Red Kindra M. Austin & Matthew Eayre

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Of explosive mourning is born the night

rising low in my rib cage

Obsidian heart cooling in its crate,

cold enough to freeze the devils in

hell

Usurp the king’s wings, crow black and cruel,

This is my coronation day

Raucous laughter celebrates the coming dawn

falling gently upon my brow

Scarlet song issuing from opened chest,

warm enough to thaw glaciers under oceans

Wrest away throne of bone, cardinal red and salacious,

This is my exaltation

I’ve got worms in my veins,

fertilizing melancholy

Holy blood boils

over

bone and sinew

See what love has left me

Rows of nightshade

line my grave as I burrow

homeward

guarding from paradise

my hands dig for solitude

All gone suddenly,

swallowed by big nothing,

they’re buried within the

layers of my skin—

the women I’d adored

like red soaked wool itching my soul,

maddened

My attention brings pain, my adoration

sorrowful…