Disciple of love – Candice Daquin

Whisper and the Roar proudly welcomes new Collective member Candice Louisa Daquin
When I met you, I had no tears
When you left me, I had too many
They didn’t stop
Though all the experts
On saline tear production
Proclaimed they would
Miss Daquin do not fear, they said
You will simply dry up, just wait
For a hot flash
Or a cold night
I told them
I have both
As for the cold night
That is now etched in ivy crept stone
Who thought before middle age
I’d be an old maid searching shelves for other parts of thrown-away women?
With no touch, no kiss, no arms wrapped around this
Hurt and lonely soul of water and menses
Snap out of it, my dance teacher said
You can
Have sex with cigarette smoking strangers
Learn self emulation
Or eat hot chili sauce with three layers of lipstick
And if you dance as gracefully as you talk
Well … Whose…
