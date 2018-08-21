a chalk barrier in the shade of morning-Samantha Lucero & N. Ian McCarthy

He forgot to carve his name onto it—my slow-dead

womb builder. So he thatched this house with reeds

as presences and struck cymbals.

I gave its shambles to the fire, heaped its mar and its

lime, and the skeletal birdcage of it into the memory

of a tongueless August mouth.

Its chasm, a door—its screen porch, a belching Madonna.

Thin-torn frankincense fumes like god-blood from the split

of its rarefying wound, where the

whole of purgatory is a scent of goulash and of low mur-

murs; the sin of knowing, a Clorox-tinged swimming pool

rash and the sponge of wood rot.

the rattletrap where i watch

in flesh-colors quiet as the static

on play-slides gallop to a cutlass.

and decrepit with me in a malibu

it rusts in happy meals. bloats on

a warm backseat corpse savoring

in fragmented leather castled by

dehydrated fries like blades.

a baby tooth

unfastened…