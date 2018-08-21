Introductions- Christine Ray

Blood Into Ink

I am survival

etched on my skin

in black ink

pierced through my cartilage

and lobes with silver rings and studs

I am survival

knit into my scalp

under salt and pepper hair

cropped close

when I decided I was more

than long curly locks

no one’s eye candy

I am survival

visible in the faint half-moon

scar that circles my throat

and the other that

plays connect-the-dot

between my pelvic bones

because square pegs

do not always come out

of round holes

and motherhood is not

for the faint of heart

I am survival

see the fine lines that

starburst from the corners

of my eyes

drawn by laughter

and steely determination

declaring that I am no longer

a mere girl

but a woman grown

and I have lived

I am survival

when I clutch my pen

in aching hands

ignoring the pain in each knuckle

and cut the…