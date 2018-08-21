Introductions- Christine Ray

Poetry Leave a comment

My latest piece on Blood Into Ink

Blood Into Ink

0b6d752865e2b17c884f3598069bdbfb

I am survival
etched on my skin
in black ink
pierced through my cartilage
and lobes with silver rings and studs
I am survival
knit into my scalp
under salt and pepper hair
cropped close
when I decided I was more
than long curly locks
no one’s eye candy
I am survival
visible in the faint half-moon
scar that circles my throat
and the other that
plays connect-the-dot
between my pelvic bones
because square pegs
do not always come out
of round holes
and motherhood is not
for the faint of heart
I am survival
see the fine lines that
starburst from the corners
of my eyes
drawn by laughter
and steely determination
declaring that I am no longer
a mere girl
but a woman grown
and I have lived
I am survival
when I clutch my pen
in aching hands
ignoring the pain in each knuckle
and cut the…

View original post 36 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s