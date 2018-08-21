Meet Sudden Denouement Collective Member Iulia Halatz

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

The editors of Sudden Denouement Literary Collective know that our strength is our writers. We hope that you enjoy getting to know them through our new Writer Interview Series.

What name do you write under?

Iulia Halatz

In what part of the world do you live? Tell us about it.

I live in Bucharest, Romania, a small beautiful country in South-East Europe, washed by the Black Sea, watered by the Danube, cleansed by the Danube Delta, guarded by the Carpathian Mountains, envisaged in many stories and legends. I have written more about the magic of my country here.

About my Romanian soul I can say only these:

I am Romanian

I tremble with the moon

Building shapes of light

Into rippling pools

After the rain of summer…

Please tell us about yourself.

I am a teacher with 22 years’ experience and I manage my own school of languages.

I am…