Never-Devereaux Frazier

Go Dog Go Café

You may know of me

Maybe you know my name

You might’ve heard of me from somewhere

Someone

But how many have actually seen what I do

Face to face, in person

And not through a source not of my approval

Go ahead and admit it, you don’t know me

But you believe you do, walk like you do

Talking down to me, you’ve walked my shoes?

Understood that the pain perfects the man

There’s light at the end of every tunnel

But you still have to get through

They want to be close to my fire

They want to know what I know

But they only want parts

The pieces they can quilt to their own

And the sounds they imitate to add color

To their dull and lifeless existence

If I would appease their devotion

To be the cataclysm of my demotion

If I could

Then…