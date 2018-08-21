Share your poem with me on the GDG

Go Dog Go Café

Dear writer, poets and readers at the GDG,

Last week in my feature at the Go Dog Go Cafe I put out a call to write a poem to introduce yourself. the idea was formed from a spoken word poetry meet I attended. I was very impressed with a young Filipino woman who was bold with her words and attitude. She said we all need a poem that introduces us before we present our spoken word, I thought that was such a unique idea. So I wrote mine.

If it inspires you to write one, Pingback to here or my Come Sit With Me post and I will feature it this week at the Cafe!

I have received some amazing poems and am so excited to share them with you!

I would really like to read who you are in your own words!

Here’s mine.

I am a Story

If…