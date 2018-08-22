Anthology Tuesday: My Right Foot – Christine E Ray

Thank you FVR Publishing for sharing my poem

FVR Publishing

my right foot

At 7:40 pm on Wednesday night
my right foot went on strike
Declaring that unsafe working conditions
too much unpaid overtime
and general lack of appreciation
from the management
made continuing unacceptable
impossible even

As we were walking up a steep hill
at the time
at the end of a very long day
i was not amused

I tried flattery
cajoling
threats
and finally resorted to just dragging
my uncooperative extremity along

Muttering under my breath
the whole time
Accusing it of being churlish
acting like a petulant child
refusing to be a team player
reminding it that my left foot was tired too
but it certainly wasn’t complaining!

My right foot
finally started to cooperate again
but sulked the rest of the way home
Damn ungrateful foot

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

