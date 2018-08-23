A Pen No Longer

Powerful poetry from my dear friend Steve Fuller

Pointed Home

Words have begun to slip
Through fingers that tremble
A pen no longer
A pen no longer

Words have begun to slip
Through fingers that shatter
A pen no longer
A pen no longer

Words have begun to slip
Through fingers that once

Held

Something.

I open the dictionary to define
This feeling and words
Begin to slip
From the pages
On to the floor

Where for ten years
They huddled under blankets,
Meaningless.

These fingers hold on by their tips
A pen no longer
A pen no longer
Words have begun to slip…

