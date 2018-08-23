Pointed Home

Words have begun to slip

Through fingers that tremble

A pen no longer

A pen no longer

Words have begun to slip

Through fingers that shatter

A pen no longer

A pen no longer

Words have begun to slip

Through fingers that once

Held

Something.

I open the dictionary to define

This feeling and words

Begin to slip

From the pages

On to the floor

Where for ten years

They huddled under blankets,

Meaningless.

These fingers hold on by their tips

A pen no longer

A pen no longer

Words have begun to slip…