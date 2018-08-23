Powerful poetry from my dear friend Steve Fuller
Words have begun to slip
Through fingers that tremble
A pen no longer
A pen no longer
Words have begun to slip
Through fingers that shatter
A pen no longer
A pen no longer
Words have begun to slip
Through fingers that once
Held
Something.
I open the dictionary to define
This feeling and words
Begin to slip
From the pages
On to the floor
Where for ten years
They huddled under blankets,
Meaningless.
These fingers hold on by their tips
A pen no longer
A pen no longer
Words have begun to slip…