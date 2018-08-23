Coming Sunday, September 9th from Sudden Denouement Publishing: Nicole Lyons’ Blossom and Bone

I have had a sneak peek of Blossom and Bone and it is phenomenal!

“I can’t recommend this book enough. I had the honor of providing an honest review before the release, so all I can say is this: set your clocks, set a reminder on your phone. You are going to want to buy this book as soon as it hits the shelves. It belongs on every bookshelf of every person who has ever felt broken or misunderstood or afraid. Of every person who has felt love and loss and hope. Just wait until you see what Nicole Lyons has in store for you. Blossom and Bone will not disappoint. ”
Liz Newman, A Better Today Media

You can read Liz Newman’s full review of Blossom and Bone here.

