Anthology Tuesday: Lost Voice – Christine E Ray

siren’s golden voice

once dropped confident syllables

into air

as naturally as breathing

now stifled in constricted throat

that struggles to swallow

six-sided anxiety

hot, sour bile

college ruled notebooks

once full

of manic scribblings

compulsively captured in black ink

before inspiration could swirl down the floor drain

collect dust

sigh from disuse

pen now held in death grip

fingers have lost their grace

their nerve

fertile mind now an empty room

where silence rings

torturous tinnitus

blindfolded by fear

weight pressing down on shoulders

by the weight of giant

unseen inquisitor’s voice barks

Have you reached the bottom of yourself

are you so shallow

so barren?!

Or is truth so deeply hidden

that you must dive inside

hand to elbow buried into slippery entrails

to reach it?

surgical implements laid out

with precision on a stainless tray

slide into view

no hesitation picking up sharp scalpel

with shaking fingers