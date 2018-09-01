I FELT THE BLOSSOMS IN MY BONES

HASTYWORDS

You guys, I just read an advanced copy of Nicole Lyons new book Blossom and Bone. My mind has been swimming with inspiration all weekend. If you don’t know who Nicole Lyons is then….

WHAT???

That honestly surprises me because I truly believe she is going to be the next big poet that our students are required to study in school someday.

First, I didn’t know she was a poet when I first met her. She was a fellow mental illness blogger, advocate, woman of strength and a force to be reckoned with. She found a great many gems in the community around her and she highlighted them in such a way that made us all want to know each other.

Now about Blossom and Bone…

Gosh.

I don’t write much anymore but as I read each poem I was taken to my own moments, to my own…