A Heart, Naked- Kindra M. Austin & Anthony Gorman

Look at me naked ‘neath the sun—

Timid, yet ripe in linger

Peeling back like

Petals in bloom,

Nectar, bright merlot

Can you smell my female?

Shading your man’s eyes—

Orbs shrouded grey ‘gainst noonday

Cubed hedges guard salacious says

Flesh, a feast to be delighted

The afters soul, would flee ignited

Lay me down in the grass;

Undress your drowns, through dawns of past

Let me gaze upon the underside of blithe trees

While you staid, the light inside me

Sensitive soul, romantic—

Sleepless flame blown frantic

Be careful with me, a virgin of

This bare beached, moon-dripped kiss

Love, naive to versions

Of these primal visions, blissed

I trust you with my heart

© Kindra M. Austin/Anthony Gorman

(image: LiveInternet)

Kindra M. Austin is an indie author (her books can be found