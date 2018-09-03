Advance Review: Blossom and Bone by Nicole Lyons

FVR Publishing

Of all the poets I follow on social media and within my own literary collective, few if any speak to me on a personal level like Nicole Lyons does. While I may like and encourage many others, who post inspiring tidbits and heartbroken salvos, flirting with their darkness; Lyons full-on embraces hers in every barb and line break.

Reviewing her previous book, I Am a World of Uncertainties Disguised as a Girl, I felt a bit out of place. It had all the idiosyncrasies and charm I’ve come to expect of her work, but the overarching theme made me feel like I was watching a music festival for free outside the gates and then expecting to have a credible opinion on it.

This is not the case with Blossom and Bone. As someone who has flirted with my own mortality the last couple years, Lyons is connecting on…