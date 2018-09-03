Art Meets Literature

I have been blown away by the incredible book covers Graphic Designer Mitch Green has created for Sudden Denouement Publishing. I am excited to announce that Mitch’s distinctive and powerful cover art is now available on clothing, mugs, and tote bags through Tee Spring.
Join us in celebrating what happens when amazing art meets powerful writing.
4 comments
Wow
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know, right?!
LikeLike
He’s incredibly talented
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is indeed! And a pleasure to work with.
LikeLike