Handcrafted- Nicholas Gagnier and Kindra M. Austin

There’s a sinkhole in my

soul, like playing the blues

without bass. There’s a

Heaven somewhere but

nobody manning the patron

gates, and undesirables

infiltrate its most fertile wastes.

Here I hang in the meanwhile ether,

a place betwixt the in-between—

I remain unseen

even to

mine own

eye.

And thus, I craft something

never meant to die, but never really

gets to live. I create

to forgive, painstakingly

consisting of all the self-

destruction immortality’s

made apparent.

I am an enigma, a

mystery even to me—

though I breathe and bleed,

I feel inorganic, unmammal, inhuman;

all encompassing, omnipotent and

beautifully blasphemous, sacrilege

for allusion’s sake.

So I take

these loves and give them laughter,

daily resurrections to prepare them

for Rapture the midnights

acquaint,

handcrafted rite of passages

all my angels can posthumously use

to paint me

legends,

spread a hopeful

message when we

finally acquiesce to those