Only One of Us Gets to be a Martyr Part II-Sarah Doughty and Nicholas Gagnier

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

It was the defiance in your gaze that caught my eye at first. The way you did the opposite of what anyone told you, for the sake of proving them wrong. Sometimes you succeeded, and sometimes you didn’t. But it never stopped you from being you. Down to the core. Making your own way, on your own terms. Maybe that was what fascinated me for so long. What left me in awe. Maybe it was some of the things you said. What left me speechless.

(But I’m restless,

full of

condescension,

ruling my own city without mandate or

consensus, putting up

fences, making

contestants of

first

impressions,

taking something so breakable as penance

and helping it

be bent

in pieces.)

Being alive is not a competition, but death calls to my indecision.

I didn’t know how to respond to such a comment. Indecision was never a part of who you…