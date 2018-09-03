Oracle- Eric Syrdal & Lois Linkens

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Pariah! They say

with open eyes but shut mouths

I can hear the gnawing between my bones

it rests like poison honey on their tongues

like a promise, the vanishing point of a dark road

anathema laid upon my brow while I was sleeping

in this waking dream

I see myself all sandy olive brown

A smudge in gold dust, damp but for dark leaves

Like feath’ry mother arms. I am restless,

A young Soul scraping bare

For love and comfort as children’s hands in

Honey jars. I crawl, dusty kneed and

Heavy-headed t’wards the Gods.

I stumble and fall

no arms to catch me in this concrete jungle

no high priestess in the high-rise penthouse

to cup my chin at this silicone confessional

The ground does wake,

Ears like white billowed sails — and hear they do,

A pearl voice soothes my blotchéd cheek. Good

Smoke, light and fresh…