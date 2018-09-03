Oracle- Eric Syrdal & Lois Linkens

Lois Linkens and Eric Syrdal make me a believer on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Pariah! They say
with open eyes but shut mouths
I can hear the gnawing between my bones
it rests like poison honey on their tongues
like a promise, the vanishing point of a dark road
anathema laid upon my brow while I was sleeping
in this waking dream
I see myself all sandy olive brown
A smudge in gold dust, damp but for dark leaves
Like feath’ry mother arms. I am restless,
A young Soul scraping bare
For love and comfort as children’s hands in
Honey jars. I crawl, dusty kneed and
Heavy-headed t’wards the Gods.
I stumble and fall
no arms to catch me in this concrete jungle
no high priestess in the high-rise penthouse
to cup my chin at this silicone confessional
The ground does wake,
Ears like white billowed sails — and hear they do,
A pearl voice soothes my blotchéd cheek. Good
Smoke, light and fresh…
