We, the sick.- Georgia Park & Anthony Gorman

They say the sickest people
are the ones who refuse medication
because they don’t trust it
but what if i’m not depressed?
Maybe life’s just not worth living
I list out the reasons to end it
and logically, they just make sense
They say us cured ones
are wise, and swallow without reflection
because we don’t think to question.
What if I’m still depressed,
I dread the shield is getting thicker
Maybe life’s worth living,
can’t comment, can’t even feel it
I list out the reasons to end it
and logically, they just make sense.
Do I take the medication
because I’m sick, or the world is,
or to create a barrier
like a jellyfish membrane
between me and them?
I feel the walls are getting thicker
and they sting
I list out the reasons to end it
and logically, it just makes sense
Do I fake my response to…
