We, the sick.- Georgia Park & Anthony Gorman

They say the sickest people

are the ones who refuse medication

because they don’t trust it

but what if i’m not depressed?

Maybe life’s just not worth living

I list out the reasons to end it

and logically, they just make sense

They say us cured ones

are wise, and swallow without reflection

because we don’t think to question.

What if I’m still depressed,

I dread the shield is getting thicker

Maybe life’s worth living,

can’t comment, can’t even feel it

I list out the reasons to end it

and logically, they just make sense.

Do I take the medication

because I’m sick, or the world is,

or to create a barrier

like a jellyfish membrane

between me and them?

I feel the walls are getting thicker

and they sting

I list out the reasons to end it

and logically, it just makes sense

Do I fake my response to…