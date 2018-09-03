What can I give you?- Iulia Halatz read by Jonathan O’Farrell

A Global Divergent Literary Collective



What can I give you? I am the blue

as imagined by a blind

and the roots of knowledge

as watered by a scholar.

I am the yellow

wind and the mauve

respond of light

perched

in the ubiquitous trees

tethered in the clouds

that barely scratch

the sky.

I am the green

storm and colorless waves

that wished upon a mountain

to break water in tryst

with the sun.

Not by blindness

we can reorder colors

but by the painting of a soul

in a moment tender

as the liquid moon

is quivering above the forest.

Iulia Halatz: “Writing is an Iron Tale, must be tough and sincere to the core of human perception of pain as valor. I am the grumpy T-Rex who started writing out of pain, not because of a polished world. Writing out of love is painless and herbivore. As we sometimes taste blood, ours…