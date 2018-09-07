Indie Blu(e) Welcomes Nicole Lyons

Lyons’ essays, articles, and poetry can be found in The Mighty, The OCH Literary Society, Anti-Heroin Chic, Sidereal Catalyst, and OTV Magazine. She was inducted into The Mental Health Writer’s Guild in 2015 for her work on The Lithium Chronicles, Psych Central, The Mighty, and the International Bipolar Foundation. Lyons volunteers as a speaker and event coordinator with a Canadian non-profit that focuses on suicide awareness and prevention in children and teens.

The best-selling author of HUSH (no longer in print) and I am a World of Uncertainties Disguised as a…