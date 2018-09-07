The Daily Song: The Regrettes/A Living Human Girl

Thank you Olde Punk for introducing me to this gem!
A Living Human Girl
Bum, ba dum, ba dum, ba dum, bum ba dum
Bum, ba dum, ba dum, ba dum, bum ba dum
I’ve got pimples on my face
And grease in my hair
And prickly legs, go ahead and stare
An ass full of stretch marks and little boobs
A nice full belly that’s filled with food
Sometimes I’m pretty and sometimes I’m not
So let’s take a listen, hit me with your best shot
I don’t exercise and I don’t read books
So if you want to criticize me, go ahead, take a look
I’m not being bossy, I’m saying how I feel
And I’m not a bitch for stating what is real
Sometimes I’m girly and sometimes I’m not
So let’s take a listen, hit me with your best shot
I bleed once a month
And ometimes when I shave I get little red bumps
I wear short skirts and sometimes long pants
And I can dress how I want, not looking for a show of hands
Sometimes I’m moody and sometimes I’m not
Sometimes I’m lazy and sometimes I’m not
Sometimes I’m crazy and sometimes I’m not
Sometimes I’m angry and sometimes I’m not
Sometimes I’m happy and sometimes I’m not
I’m still gonna be here even after your best shot
I’m still gonna be here even after your best shot
I’m still gonna be here even after your best shot
Because I can be brave and I can be bold
No matter what you have to say
Oh I fall in love with people once a day
Oh, but if you ask me out, I’m still allowed to say no way