Now Available: Nicole Lyons’ Blossom and Bone

Thrilled to announce that Nicole Lyons new book of poetry, Blossom and Bone, is now available. I had the honor of working with Nicole on this book and can say without reservation that it is stunning!
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Sudden Denouement Publishing is thrilled to announce that Nicole Lyons stunning third book of poetry, Blossom and Bone, has been officially released.
Praise for Blossom and Bone:
“A beautifully crafted work of art that will punch you in the
face with its gritty realism before soothing your wounds with
elegant prose, thought provoking lines, and sublime imagery.”
– Samuel Decker Thompson, author of Our Fucked Up Hearts
“Lyons is connecting on a primal level here, all the while brilliantly
splitting herself along dual lines. She draws an effortless
parallel between desire to live and acceptance she cannot beat
death.”
– Nicholas Gagnier, author of Leonard The Liar
“I knew from the first page that Blossom and Bone would rekindle
the love affair I had with ‘HUSH’ and ‘I am a World of
Uncertainties Disguised as a Girl’. Lyons words lasso and then
cajole your heart. Old or new…
