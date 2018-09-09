Now Available: Nicole Lyons’ Blossom and Bone

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Sudden Denouement Publishing is thrilled to announce that Nicole Lyons stunning third book of poetry, Blossom and Bone, has been officially released.

Praise for Blossom and Bone:

“A beautifully crafted work of art that will punch you in the

face with its gritty realism before soothing your wounds with

elegant prose, thought provoking lines, and sublime imagery.”

– Samuel Decker Thompson, author of Our Fucked Up Hearts

“Lyons is connecting on a primal level here, all the while brilliantly

splitting herself along dual lines. She draws an effortless

parallel between desire to live and acceptance she cannot beat

death.”

– Nicholas Gagnier, author of Leonard The Liar

“I knew from the first page that Blossom and Bone would rekindle

the love affair I had with ‘HUSH’ and ‘I am a World of

Uncertainties Disguised as a Girl’. Lyons words lasso and then

cajole your heart. Old or new…