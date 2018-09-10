Unwritten #WorldSuicidePreventionDay

Poetry Leave a comment

Inspired by Phases  by Kevin Kantor & Sienna Burnett

the suicide note
she did not leave
left a faint  imprint
on the wooden table
where they would sit and talk
over cups of milky coffee

the suicide note
she did not leave
rang like silence in his ears

the suicide note
she did not leave
burned itself onto his retinas
he feared the afterimage
was permanent

the suicide note
she did not leave
did not list
13 reasons why

he understood only
that the starless darkness
she was drowning in
had become so thick
so viscous
so acidic
that it had eaten all light
and she could no longer see
how he glowed
whenever she was near

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

© Revised 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s