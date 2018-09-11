Recombinant Selves

We inherit

The wordless cry

Of all our former

Selves (CER)

They layer themselves

upon us

ragged cloaks

of the homeless

dragging

at our heels (AP)

Dusk takes one last breath

Swallowing golden specks of us

Scattered among the detritus

No light reflects

From such depths

We are the chosen (1W-W)

We stumble against starless darkness

searching for one truth (KMA)

Layer by layer, I am revealed.

The reflection looking back at me

isn’t one I recognize.

Will there be anything

worth remembering,

when I’m gone? (SD)

Searching for a candle in the abyss,

A hope to hold onto,

To chalk sweaty palms

Gripping a frayed rope.

tearing tender flesh,

Climbing toward salvation (JWL)

But the stars have fallen, smashed diamonds

of our shattered images, and the lost cry

who am I? In tune with our hearts. (A)

Through telescopes

we focus on a point

All else is irrelevant

From the bottom of a well

our vision is limited

All else is a mystery (WC)

The mysterious property

of my ancestors

the progeny of dusk

I am prodigy or effigy

What I ought to be

or another misstep in

my fragile history (OP)

Our former

Selves

Cry:

Look

Their

inheritance! (SFF)

Writers:

1Wise-Woman

Allie

Kindra M. Austin

Ward Clever

Sarah Doughty

Stephen F. Fuller

John W. Leys

Aurora Phoenix

Olde Punk

Christine E. Ray