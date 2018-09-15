Best Man-Lois Linkens

Lois Linkens paints masterfully with words on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Pink tie
A long satin tongue.
Soft black hair,
Nutbrown shoes
And brown skin.
August sun
Is glitter
In the beer,
Like flies across a golden lake,
Bugs in amber.
The bouquet
Fell flat,
A red yellow green corpse
Of us,
And then there was nothing
But your eyes
And my crooked feet
And Bowie
Floats on coloured lights
And all I feel is you.
Lois is a poet and student from England. She is studying the literature of the Romantics and hopes their values and innovations will filter through into her own work. She is working on longer projects at present, with a hope to publish poetry collections and novels in the years to come. She is a feminist, an nostalgic optimist, and a quiet voice in the shadows of Joanne Baillie and Charlotte Smith. It is a pleasure to present her work, and you can find more of it…
