Sharp- A Weyward Sisters Collaboration

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

I am playing with knives

again

sharpening them

lovingly

against brown leather strap

admiring the way

hair splits cleanly

upon the well-honed edge

(Christine E. Ray)

Listen!

Sounds like a violin–

fine strings ‘gainst steel bow

I play concerto

splitting hairs

(Kindra M. Austin)

I’m trimming those frayed ends

sharpening those

pointy convictions

giving them a sharp edge

a serrated opinion,

ready to pierce you

where it hurts you more

(Megha Sood)

Cold steel on skin,

I blossom,

stare down the line

take aim

at friend, foe and fortune

with my throwing knives;

multiply and divide,

split and survive.

(Kristiana Reed)

I like a razor

but xyraphi sings to me

of shreds, edges, ends

sweeter than any cutlery.

An x is an eraser,

that’s why I draw it long

to keep it clean and short

and shave me complication.

Oh, how…