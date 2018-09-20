Sonata: Excerpt from Eric Syrdal’s Pantheon

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

She has seen evidence

of the beast

everywhere around her

Through the streets

of the city

it leaves its evidence

on the grey landscape

Scorch marks on the concrete

broken scales on the playgrounds

teeth shattered and discarded

in the gutter

shades of green and brown

but often clear like ice

She hears its wings

scraping on the sides

of their tenement

at night

While everyone but she

is sleeping

She’s heard its low growl

The heavy air of its presence

in the hallway

right outside her door

Pure of heart…

Her blood formed a natural

resistance to the beast

When the pressure of

the outside world bowed in

on her

The air would thicken enough

that she could hear its voice

speaking to her in rich whispers

But her life was solid and

secure behind the ramparts

she had spent the dearest

years of her existence building

And so…