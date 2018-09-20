Sonata: Excerpt from Eric Syrdal’s Pantheon

I had the great pleasure of serving as an editor on Pantheon. I just love the language in this section. . .
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
She has seen evidence
of the beast
everywhere around her
Through the streets
of the city
it leaves its evidence
on the grey landscape
Scorch marks on the concrete
broken scales on the playgrounds
teeth shattered and discarded
in the gutter
shades of green and brown
but often clear like ice
She hears its wings
scraping on the sides
of their tenement
at night
While everyone but she
is sleeping
She’s heard its low growl
The heavy air of its presence
in the hallway
right outside her door
Pure of heart…
Her blood formed a natural
resistance to the beast
When the pressure of
the outside world bowed in
on her
The air would thicken enough
that she could hear its voice
speaking to her in rich whispers
But her life was solid and
secure behind the ramparts
she had spent the dearest
years of her existence building
And so…
