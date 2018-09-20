tbt My Hit Parade

musical notes float through the air
almost visible to sleep deprived eyes
razor edged lyrics
chosen for their bite
sharp enough to penetrate ancient scar tissue
that crisscrosses internal contours
for every baby step forward
there are two slides backwards
to the place where psyche becomes blank canvas
to paint the nightmare landscapes
of silent screams and locked doors leading nowhere
with a knife dripping recrimination
blame
self-hatred
in a palette of
acid
smoke
venom
blood
reaching the thinned line
between sanity
and madness
between here
and gone
