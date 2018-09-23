Fear of Flying-Melody Lee

Melody Lee on Indie Blu(e)
Fear of Flying
I flew to Philly to meet his parents,
to be with him, to see the city and watch him smile.
I met him in the airport wearing my new dress
and black knee high boots. It was my winter break…
and it was seriously winter in Philly.
Snow every day.
Floridians aren’t accustomed to snow
and no Christmas tree left a weird chill in my bones
and an ache for home.
We ate bagels in the morning and had sex
in the afternoons, when his father was at work. Unlucky
for us, his step mom was always lurking somewhere
in their two-story house.
I missed how he played guitar for me back home, typically
something by Led Zeppelin, The Beatles or Paul Simon.
We took the subway to NYC, my first time for both.
I fell in love…with the lights, the fast pace,
the energy, NYC and…
