Indie Blu(e) Welcomes Susan Conway

Poetry Leave a comment

INDIE BLU(E)

Susan M. Conway is an indie author from Auburn, Georgia, USA. Her debut novel, “A Life of Whoredom” was published in August, 2018. Other publications include two short story fiction ebooks, available on Amazon and Kindle. She is currently working on Life After Whoredom, a sequel to her debut novel.

Susan has been writing since grade school. In 2012, she began working on A Life of Whoredom. Initially, it was a blog that she was encouraged by her fans, to turn it into the novel that it is today. She is an avid reader, gardener, and meme hoarder. She can be found either going on adventures with her family, or lying awake at all hours of the night laughing at memes-even though she swore she was going to bed by 10 PM.

Follow Susan on

Instagram: @AuthorSusanMConway

PUBLISHED WORKS

AVAILABLE ON AMAZON

20180908_000657

Deeply seductive and profoundly compelling, A…

View original post 99 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s