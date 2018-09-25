ADVANCE REVIEW: Quit Your Job and Become a Poet (Out of Spite!) 2nd Edition

FVR Publishing

I admit I was already crushing on the mysterious Georgia Park before I ever read any of her books. She reminds me of a 1920’s starlet possessing the foresight of ten people, at once, terrifying and glorious. There’s something deeply appealing about an unapologetic feminist who wears screen siren clothing and possesses both confidence and compassion.

In the second edition, featuring new content, of Quit Your Job and Become a Poet (Out of Spite), Georgia Park lets us know from the onset that when written, the author is precocious, young and slightly arrogant, she makes no apologies in the way highly confident and slightly arrogant young people don’t need to because they have everything ahead of them. If I take myself back to being in her shoes, who wouldn’t have wished to quit their job and become a poet?

Therein lies the first attraction of Georgia’s honest book. The…