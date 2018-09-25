ADVANCE REVIEW: Quit Your Job and Become a Poet (Out of Spite!) 2nd Edition

Poetry Leave a comment

Super excited for the 2nd Edition of Quit Your Job and Become a Poet (Our of Spite)

FVR Publishing

 

I admit I was already crushing on the mysterious Georgia Park before I ever read any of her books. She reminds me of a 1920’s starlet possessing the foresight of ten people, at once, terrifying and glorious. There’s something deeply appealing about an unapologetic feminist who wears screen siren clothing and possesses both confidence and compassion.

In the second edition, featuring new content, of Quit Your Job and Become a Poet (Out of Spite), Georgia Park lets us know from the onset that when written, the author is precocious, young and slightly arrogant, she makes no apologies in the way highly confident and slightly arrogant young people don’t need to because they have everything ahead of them. If I take myself back to being in her shoes, who wouldn’t have wished to quit their job and become a poet?

Therein lies the first attraction of Georgia’s honest book. The…

View original post 1,518 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s