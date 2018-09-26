Two Ten Second Plays-David Lohrey

David Lohrey on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Eminent Domain
JOSEPHINE
(SHE’s just entered, still in hat and coat.)
You’re not nearly as tall as I had imagined.
CHRIS
Josephine?
JOSEPHINE
Larry’s always liked big things: St. Bernards, Cathedrals, winter grapefruit. Do you have a big thing?
CHRIS
How did you get in?
JOSEPHINE
Take these doors. When we first moved in, a single entrance stood here leading out to the patio. Larry took a sledge hammer and just knocked it all out. He’s very destructive, you know. I always keep a key in my bag. Larry was very good with his hands. He put these French doors in all by himself. Do you like them? I always liked his fingers. You really should get yourself a purse. They’re very handy. You don’t love him, I suppose?
(Silence)
Then I really do feel sorry for you.
Catharsis
THELMA
(SHE sits among stacks of books piled on the…
View original post 217 more words