The Self-Revolution of FVR

FREE VERSE REVOLUTION

FREE VERSE REVOLUTION is self revolution through poetry and short prose. The writers you find here fit our mission of sharing and writing unique literature.

We are a division of Blank Paper Press.

Long time followers will know this site was made private by Nicholas Gagnier earlier this year. Leaving it behind was part of his self-revolution. However, with the advent of Blank Paper Press and its publishers, FVR Publishing and One for Sorrow, we recognised the need for an interactive platform to garner an audience and community. We recognised the need for Free Verse Revolution to undergo its own revolution.

With this soft re-launch, our focus is to share and foster the talent we are already acquainted with and find new writers. Our contributions come from writers we love and reach out to, and guest submissions. Anyone can submit a piece (poetry or short prose) in line with…