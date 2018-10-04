Now Available for Kindle: A Sparrow Stirs its Wings, Composition of a Woman, and Anthology Version I: Writings from the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Sudden Denouement Publishing is thrilled to announce that three of our recent releases are now available for Kindle.

Anthology Volume I: Writings from the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

Anthology Volume I: Writings from the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective is a thoughtfully curated compendium of the best writing published online by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective from its launch in August of 2016 through April 2018. It includes 138 pieces of cutting-edge poetry, prose and short fiction written by 29 diverse writers from England, Romania, Japan, India, Finland, the United States and Canada. Thirty-one of the 138 pieces were written exclusively for the Anthology. This volume captures the astonishing raw power of these individual and united poetic voices.

“Sudden Denouement’s Anthology exposes and breaks many of the taboos of being truly and unashamedly human, giving us permission to look at and embrace them in the moment of reading. I was allowed…