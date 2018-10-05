Across The Bow – Matthew D. Eayre

Poetry Leave a comment

Resonant writing from Matthew Eayre on Sudden Denouement

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Far from my mind is the thought
of what I may possess
or what others have not

A place between understanding,
perhaps
education is not the measure
of a man’s knowledge
and experience is only one of many

I cannot find the sound of reverence
echoing down hallowed halls;
as though none had been before
today sounded the first call

Close to my hands
I keep a record of my worth,
in the breadth of time
only a penny,
or a half

For my version of verse
or lines of ordered rhyme
my price to pay is most dear;
what value placed by history
is never mine to proclaim
nor fear

In certainty I match sounds
with color, emotion and sight
a garden grown from flesh and bone
through darkness, death and plight
misery and ecstasy
joined in militant march;
to fight a battle not my own
and take a…

View original post 213 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s